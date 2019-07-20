Yankees' Luke Voit Passes Concussion Testing After Taking 91 MPH Pitch to Face

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 20, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees attends to Luke Voit #45 after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit was able to avoid serious injury after being hit in the face by a Chad Bettis pitch during Saturday's 11-5 win over the Colorado Rockies

Per the Yankees (h/t YES Network), Voit passed the concussion protocol after leaving the game for precautionary reasons:

Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Bettis' pitch was clocked at 91.4 mph and Voit briefly stayed in the game, coming around to score later in the inning on Gleyber Torres' RBI single.

Voit returned to New York's lineup on July 13 after missing eight games due to an abdominal strain he suffered in a June 29 matchup against the Boston Red Sox in London. 

Since being acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals last July, Voit has become an integral part of the lineup. The 28-year-old has already set career highs with 85 games, 18 homers and 52 RBI this season. He's also hitting .276/.388/.495 in 319 at-bats.   

