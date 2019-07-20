Dennis Eckersley 'Not Going to Talk To' Red Sox's David Price Amid Ongoing Feud

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Hall of Fame pitcher and Boston Red Sox analyst Dennis Eckersley has no plans to bury the hatchet with Red Sox starter David Price.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Eckersley said Saturday he isn't going to speak with Price: "No, I'm not going to talk to him. I'm just going to keep doing the games."

The issues between Eckersley and Price date back to 2017, when Price confronted Eckersley on a team flight after Eckersley was critical of pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez's performance in a minor league rehab start during a broadcast.

In an interview with Chad Finn of the Boston Globe published Tuesday, Eckersley said of Price: "I don't plan on saying a word to him, I don't plan on seeing him, never."

Price responded by telling Chris Bumbaca of USA Today that Eckersley did not show up to a planned meeting that was meant to squash their beef:

"Honestly, I just think it's trash. We had a meeting set up in 2017 here at the field. Got here early. An hour and a half, two hours after I got here, they came and told me he's not coming. We had a meeting, he backed out. I was going to tell him, 'I apologize. I didn't handle it the right way.' It continues to come up. There's no reason for it."

Eckersley spent 24 seasons in Major League Baseball, including eight with the Red Sox. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004 after going 197-171 with a 3.50 ERA and 390 saves. He was also the 1992 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner and won the 1989 World Series with the Oakland Athletics.

Price is in his fourth season with the Red Sox. He conquered his playoff demons and helped lead Boston to a World Series win last season, but the Red Sox have struggled in 2019 despite Price's solid production: a 7-3 record, 3.61 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 92.1 innings.

Entering play Saturday, the Red Sox were 53-45, trailing the New York Yankees by 11 games for first place in the American League East (and the second-place Tampa Bay Rays by two games) and the A's by three games for the final wild-card spot in the AL.