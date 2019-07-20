Raptors Rumors: Toronto Plans to Claim Giannis' Brother Kostas off Waivers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly planning to claim forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, off waivers from the Dallas Mavericks.

Varlas Nikos of EuroHoops reported the update Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.