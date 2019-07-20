Raptors Rumors: Toronto Plans to Claim Giannis' Brother Kostas off Waivers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Kostas Antetokounmpo of the Dallas Mavericks looks on in the Nike Zoom Freak 1 shoes against Croatia during the 2019 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly planning to claim forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, off waivers from the Dallas Mavericks.

Varlas Nikos of EuroHoops reported the update Friday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

