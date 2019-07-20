Raptors Rumors: Toronto Plans to Claim Giannis' Brother Kostas off Waivers

Raptors Rumors: Toronto Plans to Claim Giannis' Brother Kostas off WaiversJuly 20, 2019
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly planning to claim forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, off waivers from the Dallas Mavericks.
Varlas Nikos of EuroHoops reported the update Friday.
Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC
The Raptors were very interested in Kostas as a 2-way last year if he went undrafted. Would be a reasonable camp bet to fight for a 2-way. https://t.co/WK0bFuL6ck
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
