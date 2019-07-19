Red Sox Trade Rumors: Jose Abreu's Availability Being Monitored by BOS

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly "among a few teams" interested in trading for Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu ahead of the July 31 deadline.

Phil Rogers of Forbes reported Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has "long admired" Abreu, who is a free agent this winter.

Abreu, 32, is hitting .275/.310/.499 with 21 home runs and 68 runs batted in 93 games played.

