Red Sox Trade Rumors: Jose Abreu's Availability Being Monitored by BOS

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits into a fielding error to score a run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly "among a few teams" interested in trading for Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu ahead of the July 31 deadline.

Phil Rogers of Forbes reported Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has "long admired" Abreu, who is a free agent this winter.

Abreu, 32, is hitting .275/.310/.499 with 21 home runs and 68 runs batted in 93 games played.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

