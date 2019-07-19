Yankees News: Aaron Boone Suspended 1 Game for Explosive Argument with Umpire

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Major League Baseball announced Friday that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his argument with umpire Brennan Miller during the first game of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

MLB Chief Baseball Officer and Hall of Fame Yankees manager Joe Torre added that Boone will serve the suspension during New York's home game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Hot mics picked up everything that was said between Boone and Miller during their back-and-forth (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Miller tossed Boone during D.J. LeMahieu's second-inning at-bat after Boone took exception to Miller's strike zone.

New York went on to win the game 6-2, and it also took the second half of the doubleheader, 5-1.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

