Tobias Harris Says 76ers Are 'For Sure at the Top in the East' After Free Agency

The Philadelphia 76ers are confident they can win the Eastern Conference title for the first time in 19 years.

After 76ers forward James Ennis told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer that Philly would "walk to the Finals in the East," teammate Tobias Harris said his team is "for sure at the top in the East" on Thursday.

However, Harris also noted that the competition will be fierce.

"With that being said, it's the NBA," Harris continued to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

"It's hard to win games in the NBA. We know it's going to take a lot of chemistry. It's going to take work from every single guy on the team. We have big goals for ourselves, our team, our organization. We're ready for it."

The Caesars Palace sportsbook lists the 76ers with +175 odds ($175 bet to win $100) to win the Eastern Conference. Only the Milwaukee Bucks are in front of them on the odds ledger at -120.

There's certainly reason to believe the 76ers, who finished third in the Eastern Conference last season, can make the NBA Finals.

Philadelphia added Boston Celtics big man Al Horford to work alongside All-Star center Joel Embiid in the backcourt, and the team re-signed Harris to a five-year deal.

The 76ers did lose Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat but returned Josh Richardson, who posted a career-high 16.6 points per game last season.

Furthermore, the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors may take a step back with the loss of two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers, potentially making the East a two-team race with Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

Therefore, Harris has every reason to believe in his championship goals.

"I feel like we got some really good guys and professionals," Harris continued. "Our goal is to be at the top. If you ask me where do you think we rank and I told you at the bottom that would be (shakes his head). Our goal is to be at the top. That's where we want to be. That's what I'm going to say and that's what I believe."

The 27-year-old Harris averaged 18.2 points and 7.9 rebounds in 27 regular-season games for the 76ers after the Los Angeles Clippers traded him Feb. 7.