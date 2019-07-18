Thunder Fan Allegedly Left Threatening Voicemails for Sam Presti, Billy Donovan

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

An Oklahoma City Thunder fan reportedly threatened general manager Sam Presti and head coach Billy Donovan following the trades of Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

According to Abigail Ogle of KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City, court documents revealed the fan wanted to "blow things up" and left threatening voice messages saying he wanted to kill Presti and Donvan.

Ogle noted the suspect also threatened the families and children of the general manager and coach.

"We defer to the authorities, and they can handle the situation as they see fit," the Thunder said in response to the situation, per Ogle.

Oklahoma City appeared to shift toward a rebuild this offseason when it traded George to the Los Angeles Clippers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks and the rights to first-round pick swaps in 2023 and 2025.

It then traded Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul, two first-round picks and the rights to first-round pick swaps in 2021 and 2025.

The two moves gave Oklahoma City a head-turning amount of future draft capital and broke up a team that lost in the first round in each of the last three years. While contending for a title in the loaded Western Conference would have been difficult even if the Thunder kept Westbrook and George, these trades all but eliminated them from realistic championship conversations.

One fan apparently took it far worse than most and crossed a number of boundaries with these reported threats.