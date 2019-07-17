Pumpsie Green, 1st Black Player on Red Sox, Dies at Age 85

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

FILE - In this April 19, 2009, file photo, Boston Red Sox great Elijah
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Former Boston Red Sox player Elijah "Pumpsie" Green died Wednesday at the age of 85, according to Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press. 

Green made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 1959, becoming the first black player in franchise history to appear in a game.

Boston was the final team in the majors to play a black player, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

He went onto play four seasons with the Red Sox, appearing in 344 games while totaling 13 home runs with a .246 batting average. He also mostly played shortstop and second base while appearing 104 times as a pinch hitter with the team.

Green also spent one season with the New York Mets in 1963 before his career came to an end.

The Red Sox held a moment of silence for the former player before Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston inducted him into the team Hall of Fame in 2018 as a Memorable Red Sox Moment.

