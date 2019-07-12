Lakers News: Avery Bradley Reveals He Lost 40 Pounds He'd Gained with Clippers

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Avery Bradley said Friday he's lost 40 pounds since his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers, which ended with a February trade to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bradley told Chris Geeter McGee of Spectrum SportsNet he struggled to maintain his weight while dealing with injuries since the tail end of his time with the Boston Celtics, but he said he's now healthy and back in good shape after signing with the Lakers.

The 28-year-old University of Texas product is listed at 180 pounds on NBA.com, but his maximum weight during his time with the Clippers and exactly where he tips the scales today is unclear.

Bradley averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals during the 2016-17 season with the Celtics, but he also played just 55 games because of injuries.

The Washington native then played 46 games in 2017-18 split between the Detroit Pistons and Clippers and made 63 appearances this past season for the Clips and Grizzlies.

A return to peak form would provide a massive boost to the Lakers' rotation.

L.A. hasn't been able to attract a third superstar to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so it will likely operate with a backcourt by committee. Bradley joins Danny Green, Troy Daniels, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso in that group.

Although James will likely log quite a few minutes as the team's de facto point guard, the Lakers are still going to need backcourt players to step up to reach their championship potential.

Bradley and Green are the two players most likely to make a major impact, and the former Celtics star might have the most two-way upside of them all if he's 100 percent healthy and in peak playing condition.