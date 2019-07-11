Report: Russell Westbrook Didn't Ask Paul George to Reconsider Trade Request

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder broke apart over the past two weeks, and there didn't appear to be much fight to stop it.

Paul George started the fracture when he requested a trade, which was granted as he joined Kawhi Leonard with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Royce Young of ESPN, Russell Westbrook didn't try to stop his teammate from leaving once the request was put in.

Westbrook had helped recruit George to sign a long-term deal with the Thunder last offseason, but apparently it wasn't enough to convince him to stay after a third straight first-round exit in the playoffs.

Despite the separation, there doesn't appear to be any bad feelings between the two All-Stars.

"Westbrook's and George's relationship was probably the most consistent, stable thing about the Thunder these past two seasons, and there was no fracture between the two that led to George's trade request," Young wrote.

George also made sure to clarify that Westbrook was not the problem:

Unfortunately for Oklahoma City, this trade turned a fringe contender into a squad that would have a difficult time even making the playoffs. It helped kick off a rebuild, which continued Thursday when Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and draft picks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Westbrook will now get a chance to play alongside James Harden, but it's unknown how long this new relationship will last.