Lakers Rumors: Warriors Assistant Ron Adams Turns Down LA to Remain with GS

Ron Adams rebuffed interest from the Los Angeles Lakers to remain with the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

Adams has spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach for the Warriors, and Youngmisuk wrote he'll have a "revised role" with the team.

