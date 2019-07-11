Lakers Rumors: Warriors Assistant Ron Adams Turns Down LA to Remain with GS

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 6: Assistant Coach Ron Adams of the Golden State Warriors looks on during practice as part of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 6, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Ron Adams rebuffed interest from the Los Angeles Lakers to remain with the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk

Adams has spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach for the Warriors, and Youngmisuk wrote he'll have a "revised role" with the team.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

