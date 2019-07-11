Knicks Rumors: Reggie Bullock, NY Have 'Mutual Interest' in Reworking Contract

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 19: Reggie Bullock #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 19, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images).
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly still want to sign swingman Reggie Bullock even though a medical issue impacted their original two-year, $21 million deal that featured a player option for the second season.

Ian Begley of SNY reported the news Thursday, noting there is "still mutual interest" between both sides. He said it is "unclear" what the medical issue was but pointed out Bullock has suffered from plantar fasciitis in the past.

Begley explained reworking the deal could help the Knicks sign Marcus Morris if he backs out of his verbal agreement with the San Antonio Spurs. He cited a source who said "the Knicks have long been enamored by Morris" and see him as someone who would be "a strong influence on their younger core."

Bullock could also be a veteran influence and give New York a scoring spark on the wing.

The six-year veteran out of North Carolina split the 2018-19 campaign with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 37.7 percent from three-point range. The 6'7", 205-pound wing's ability to shoot from the outside would also play well alongside RJ Barrett.

The No. 3 overall pick is someone who played with the ball in his hands for much of his only season with the Duke Blue Devils, and his tendency to attract additional defensive attention will open up shooters on the wing.

Bullock and Morris could take advantage of that with the Knicks, who are looking to make the playoffs again for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.

Related

    NBA Teams Blowing It in FA

    Defend your team's decisions in the comments

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    NBA Teams Blowing It in FA

    Defend your team's decisions in the comments

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Free Agents Most Likely to End Season Somewhere Else

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Free Agents Most Likely to End Season Somewhere Else

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Vogel Not Sure If LBJ Will Start at PG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vogel Not Sure If LBJ Will Start at PG

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Are We Witnessing the Death of NBA Dynasties?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Are We Witnessing the Death of NBA Dynasties?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer