Knicks Rumors: Reggie Bullock, NY Have 'Mutual Interest' in Reworking Contract

The New York Knicks reportedly still want to sign swingman Reggie Bullock even though a medical issue impacted their original two-year, $21 million deal that featured a player option for the second season.

Ian Begley of SNY reported the news Thursday, noting there is "still mutual interest" between both sides. He said it is "unclear" what the medical issue was but pointed out Bullock has suffered from plantar fasciitis in the past.

Begley explained reworking the deal could help the Knicks sign Marcus Morris if he backs out of his verbal agreement with the San Antonio Spurs. He cited a source who said "the Knicks have long been enamored by Morris" and see him as someone who would be "a strong influence on their younger core."

Bullock could also be a veteran influence and give New York a scoring spark on the wing.

The six-year veteran out of North Carolina split the 2018-19 campaign with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 37.7 percent from three-point range. The 6'7", 205-pound wing's ability to shoot from the outside would also play well alongside RJ Barrett.

The No. 3 overall pick is someone who played with the ball in his hands for much of his only season with the Duke Blue Devils, and his tendency to attract additional defensive attention will open up shooters on the wing.

Bullock and Morris could take advantage of that with the Knicks, who are looking to make the playoffs again for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.