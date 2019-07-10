Report: Raptors Have 'No Plans' to Trade Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

After Kawhi Leonard agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Toronto Raptors are seemingly prepared to start next season with the rest of their roster intact.

Per TSN Sports' Josh Lewenberg, the Raptors have "no plans" to trade Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol or Serge Ibaka this summer. President of basketball operations Masai Ujiri will let the team "sink or swim" at the start of the season before deciding on what direction he wants to take.

After Leonard's decision to leave the Raptors, it was unclear what Ujiri's plan for the offseason was going to be.

There was speculation for years that Toronto seemed primed for a full-scale rebuild. Acquiring Leonard last summer ended any notion it would happen in 2018-19. That deal paid off perfectly with the franchise winning its first NBA title.

Gasol, Lowry and Ibaka would be the most logical trade chips if the Raptors ultimately decide to sell. They are making a combined $82.2 million going into the final season of their contracts and could bring back significant assets for Ujiri to use in the future.

Toronto is also facing serious roster decisions with just six players signed for more than one season. Fred VanVleet is entering the last year of his deal. Pascal Siakam can become a restricted free agent next summer.

It could be difficult for the Raptors to sell a full-scale rebuild right away coming off a championship. If the Raptors get off to a slow start, Ujiri has shown he won't be afraid to make a bold move he believes is in the organization's best interest.