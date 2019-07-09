Knicks Rumors: Reggie Bullock, NY Reworking 2-Year, $21 Million Contract

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Although Reggie Bullock and the New York Knicks initially agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract, the two sides are reportedly re-working the deal with new terms, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The team and his agent are evaluating "Bullock's fitness to play a full season in 2019-20."

Bullock likely would lose money in the situation, but agent David Bauman complimented the Knicks staff on their handling of the situation, calling them, "First-class throughout," per Wojnarowski.



Ian Begley of SNY confirmed the two sides are trying to agree to a new deal but noted the medical problem is currently unknown.

The 28-year-old appeared in 63 games last season but dealt with neck injuries toward the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

If a new contract is completed, the extra cap space could be used to sign Marcus Morris, who is reconsidering his two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs and might sign with the Knicks instead, per Wojnarowski.

The Knicks will first have to figure out a solution to the problem with Bullock. Chris Herring of ESPN noted a similar situation with the Knicks involving JR Smith:

Bullock has been limited by injuries throughout his career, playing 45 games or fewer in each of his first four years in the NBA. He has been better the past two seasons but still only appeared in 125 of a possible 164 games.

However, he has been effective when on the court the past two years, averaging 11.3 points per game in this stretch with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers. He is also a 39.2 percent career three-point shooter, adding some much needed perimeter help for New York.

Still, he can't help the team if he is on the sideline. An undisclosed injury could force the team to re-evaluate the contract to more accurately reflect the type of production expected going forward.

Wayne Ellington, who was also recently signed by the Knicks, could see more playing time if Bullock is unable to play in 2019-20.