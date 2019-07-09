Report: Lakers' Danny Green Wasn't Considering Return to Raptors in Free Agency

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard might've been considering a return to the Toronto Raptors, but it was reportedly never an option for Danny Green.

According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, the guard was only choosing between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. If Leonard had picked the Lakers—using up the remaining cap space in the process—Green would have signed with Dallas.

With Leonard going to the Clippers, Green ended up signing a two-year, $30 million deal with the Lakers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

