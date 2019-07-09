Report: Lakers' Danny Green Wasn't Considering Return to Raptors in Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Danny Green #14 of the Toronto Raptors reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter during Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard might've been considering a return to the Toronto Raptors, but it was reportedly never an option for Danny Green.

According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, the guard was only choosing between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. If Leonard had picked the Lakers—using up the remaining cap space in the process—Green would have signed with Dallas.

With Leonard going to the Clippers, Green ended up signing a two-year, $30 million deal with the Lakers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

    

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Roundup of Latest Lakers Rumors

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Roundup of Latest Lakers Rumors

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Agents Have a Dark Message for 2019's NBA

    'It doesn't matter what teams do'—titles and money don't mean anything anymore

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Agents Have a Dark Message for 2019's NBA

    'It doesn't matter what teams do'—titles and money don't mean anything anymore

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Impact Free Agents Still Available

    Matching the best FAs left with NBA contenders

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Impact Free Agents Still Available

    Matching the best FAs left with NBA contenders

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Signings from Free Agency Week 1

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Signings from Free Agency Week 1

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report