Video: Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Talk to Jerry West After Kawhi Deal

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Steve Ballmer and Jerry West attend an NBA playoffs basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on April 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Game recognize game.

During NBA summer league action in Las Vegas, LeBron James and Anthony Davis spoke briefly with Los Angeles Clippers consultant Jerry West on the baseline.

Perhaps James and Davis were congratulating West for his role in helping execute the two biggest moves of the offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Clippers agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal with Kawhi Leonard and acquired Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers achieved the first part of their master plan when they finally hammered out a trade to get Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. Signing Leonard was supposed to be the second part of that strategy.

Instead, West and the Clippers swooped in to steal the spotlight from their L.A. rivals.

Related

    Potential Landing Spots for Russ After PG's Exit

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Potential Landing Spots for Russ After PG's Exit

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    How LBJ Got Beat at His Own Game

    'LeBron got totally outmaneuvered,' a Western Conference executive told B/R.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How LBJ Got Beat at His Own Game

    'LeBron got totally outmaneuvered,' a Western Conference executive told B/R.

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Bring Back Alex Caruso

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Lakers Bring Back Alex Caruso

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kawhi Met Paul George While Meeting Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi Met Paul George While Meeting Lakers

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report