Video: Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Talk to Jerry West After Kawhi Deal

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Game recognize game.

During NBA summer league action in Las Vegas, LeBron James and Anthony Davis spoke briefly with Los Angeles Clippers consultant Jerry West on the baseline.

Perhaps James and Davis were congratulating West for his role in helping execute the two biggest moves of the offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Clippers agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal with Kawhi Leonard and acquired Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers achieved the first part of their master plan when they finally hammered out a trade to get Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. Signing Leonard was supposed to be the second part of that strategy.

Instead, West and the Clippers swooped in to steal the spotlight from their L.A. rivals.