Report: Lakers Had No Idea Clippers, Raptors Were Attempting Paul George Trade

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 22: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors and Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for play to resume during the second half of an NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on March 22, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were apparently as surprised as everybody else to see the Los Angeles Clippers acquire Paul George, which paved the way for them to sign Kawhi Leonard.

The Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli reported the Lakers "had no idea that the Clippers and Raptors were attempting to trade for George to give Leonard his desired teammate."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Clippers traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and five first-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in order to get George. With George on board, Leonard agreed to a four-year, $141 million max contract.

        

