Report: Lakers Had No Idea Clippers, Raptors Were Attempting Paul George Trade

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were apparently as surprised as everybody else to see the Los Angeles Clippers acquire Paul George, which paved the way for them to sign Kawhi Leonard.

The Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli reported the Lakers "had no idea that the Clippers and Raptors were attempting to trade for George to give Leonard his desired teammate."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Clippers traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and five first-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in order to get George. With George on board, Leonard agreed to a four-year, $141 million max contract.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.