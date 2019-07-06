Lakers Rumors: Details of Kawhi Leonard's Meeting with Buss, Pelinka Revealed

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Paul George reportedly may have met with Kawhi Leonard on the same day Leonard met with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Leonard only met with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka, by his request, on Tuesday after switching the location from El Segundo to a hotel in Westlake Village.

Shelburne noted "it appears" Leonard and George met at a nearby location that same day.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Clippers will acquire George from the Oklahoma City Thunder and sign Leonard to a four-year deal worth $141 million.

Per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Leonard, his uncle Dennis Robertson and agent Mitch Frankel were all present at the meeting, and they requested Pelinka join Buss after Leonard spoke with Magic Johnson "multiple times" on June 30.

Ganguli noted the two-hour pitch Buss and Pelinka presented to Leonard, who "didn't say much" with Robertson asking questions, included trying to sell him "on the idea that he could win championships with superstar teammates [LeBron] James and [Anthony] Davis."

Per Wojnarowski, the Clippers "had come to believe" that Leonard would sign with the Lakers if they didn't make a deal for George and send five first-round draft picks (four unprotected), two pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari to Oklahoma City.

Leonard had meetings with the Lakers, Clippers and Toronto Raptors before making his decision late Friday night.

The Lakers still have James and Davis to build around as they chase their first playoff appearance since 2012-13.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will add Leonard, fresh off winning 2019 NBA Finals MVP, and George, who finished third in 2018-19 NBA MVP voting, as they chase the first title in franchise history.