GM Al Avila, Tigers Agree to Multiyear Contract Extension

The Detroit Tigers announced an agreement Friday with general manager Al Avila on a multiyear contract extension.

Tigers chairman Christopher Ilitch released a statement about the new deal:

"It's clear to anyone that follows Tigers baseball that our organization is undergoing a significant transformation. I've been impressed with Al's leadership and focus, and the steadfast way he has led our baseball operations since becoming general manager. Al has methodically implemented his plan, and the execution of that plan has demonstrated progress and results in scouting, drafting, player development and analytics. I am especially pleased with the progress we have made in securing a stable of talented prospects which bodes well for our future. Al has a proven track record in this game, and his nearly three decades of experience is paying dividends in this rebuilding phase."

Avila, who also serves as the club's executive vice president of baseball operations, was promoted to his roles in August 2015 after 13 years as assistant general manager to Dave Dombrowski.

Detroit posted an 86-75 record in 2016, his first full season in charge, but has gone 64-98 in each of the past two years. The team owns the third-worst mark in baseball at 28-54 in 2019.

The Tigers are in the midst of a massive rebuilding effort that started with the trade of ace Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros in August 2017.

It's clear the ownership group is pleased with the direction of those efforts despite the continued struggles at the major league level.

Baseball Prospectus ranked the Tigers' prospects 25th in March 2017. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter placed them 11th following the 2019 MLB draft last month. That's a significant improvement in just over two years.

Detroit's farm system is headlined by starting pitcher Casey Mize, the first pick in the 2018 draft and the No. 2 overall prospect in MLB.com's rankings. Pitchers Matt Manning (No. 32) and Franklin Perez (No. 62) as well as infielder Isaac Paredes (No. 83) also cracked the top 100.

The success of the Astros, who won the World Series in 2017 after losing 106 or more games three straight times from 2011 through 2013, has inspired some organizations to tear down their rosters and lose a bunch of games over an extended period to try to become championship contenders in the future.

Detroit is among the teams attempting total rebuilds, and Aliva's extension illustrates ownership believes the effort is trending in the right direction.