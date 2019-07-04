Lakers Rumors: Former Knicks PG Trey Burke 'In the Mix' for LA Contract

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are "in the mix" for in free-agent guard Trey Burke, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Burke split the 2018-19 season between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, averaging 10.9 points and 2.7 assists in 58 appearances.

That Burke is a possible Lakers target is indicative of how general manager Rob Pelinka would need to fill out the roster if Los Angeles signs Kawhi Leonard.

The Athletic's Jabari Young reported Leonard wasn't going to make his decision Wednesday and that "it may not be until the next few days." The basketball world eagerly awaits his announcement without any real indication of when it might come.

Burke isn't an ideal fit in a championship contender's rotation, but that's a concession the Lakers have to make if they end up with three max contracts on their payroll.

By waiting for Leonard, Los Angeles has watched a number of free agents agree to deals. The point guard market is especially thin, with Burke, Rajon Rondo and Jeremy Lin among the best unrestricted free agents still available.

A two-deep rotation of Rondo and Burke wouldn't be bad for the Lakers, considering their limited financial means.

Of course, this discussion further underscores how important signing Leonard is. Should he opt for the Los Angeles Clippers or Toronto Raptors instead, the Lakers will be left with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a lot of money to spend on a shrinking group of role players.