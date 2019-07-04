Lakers News: Latest on Kawhi Leonard Rumors, Kyle Korver, Justin Holiday Pursuit

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Most of this year's high-profile NBA free agents have already settled on their homes for the 2019-20 season. Reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is the exception. Though he has met with teams—including the Los Angeles Lakers—he's been relatively quiet publicly.

Leonard doesn't appear close to a decision and may not get there within the next few days. According to The Athletic's Jabari Young, Leonard and his representatives are going to take their time with this decision:

What makes Leonard's free agency intriguing is the fact that he isn't the only one being quiet about it. We know that he has spoken with former Lakers executive Magic Johnson, but few details about meetings Leonard has or hasn't taken have been largely absent.

It turns out that there's a reason for this. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard's camp has been insistent that teams keep things as private as possible.

"Teams have simply been told this, 'If information on your presentation gets out, you're really imperiling your chance to sign Kawhi Leonard,'" Wojnarowski said on ESPN2 (h/t Dan Feldman of Pro Basketball Talk). "And so you understand why teams are keeping this so private. And his camp has not allowed that information to really get out."

Even if the Lakers are the front-runners to sign Leonard, the rest of the basketball world isn't likely to know it until a decision is actually made. Until then, we all have to play the waiting game.

Los Angeles, though, isn't simply sitting still while Leonard floats in the ether—despite what the public perception may be. The Lakers haven't heavily pursued any other stars, but they have been working on adding role players to the roster. They've already added Troy Daniels and Jared Dudley and are looking to add more complementary pieces.

One of those pieces could be former LeBron James teammate Kyle Korver, who was recently traded to Phoenix Suns. According to Wojnarowski, the Suns are likely to buy out Korver's contract, and the Lakers are one of the front-runners to land him as a free agent:

Korver isn't a superstar. However, he is a player who can help the Lakers tremendously. Los Angeles needs to surround James and Anthony Davis with outside shooters, and Korver is one of the NBA's best in recent history. He's made 42.9 percent of his 3-point attempts over the course of his career and hit 39.7 percent from beyond the arc this past season.

The need for shooters is also why the signing of Daniels—a career 40 percent 3-point shooter—was a vastly underrated move.

Los Angeles is also interested in pursuing forward Justin Holiday, though it certainly isn't the only team eying the six-year veteran. According to The Athletic's Michael Scotto, other teams—including the cross-town Clippers—have interest as well:

Holiday is another second-tier free agent, but he could provide valuable depth for the Lakers. He averaged 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this past season with the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies.