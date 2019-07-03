Yankees' Aaron Boone: 'It's a Joke' Gleyber Torres Didn't Make AL All-Star Team

Jim McIsaac/Associated Press

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres wasn't named to the All-Star roster, even as an injury replacement, and his manager isn't happy about it.

"It's a joke that he's not on that team," Aaron Boone said Wednesday, per Coley Harvey of ESPN. "Gleyber Torres not an All-Star? You can kick rocks on that one. That's ridiculous."

The second-year player entered Wednesday with a .295/.363/.544 slash line with 19 home runs in 77 games.

The Yankees have the second-best record in baseball but only have three players headed to the All-Star Game in Cleveland: Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Aroldis Chapman.

However, Torres has been as important as anyone on the team while spending time at both shortstop and second base and making a huge impact at the plate. He currently ranks second on the team with 2.6 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference.

His production has been extremely important on a team that has been devastated by injuries all year long.

"He's been unbelievable for us," Boone said. "First-place club, the offensive consistency he's had, the power, the on-base, the playing both positions in the middle infield. Yeah, it doesn't seem right to me that he isn't on that team."

One factor that could work against him is his consistency, with more than half of his home runs this season coming against the last-place Baltimore Orioles.

Of course, those stats and wins count the same in the record book.

The American League will instead feature middle infielders Jorge Polanco, Tommy La Stella, Brandon Lowe, Xander Bogaerts, Francisco Lindor, and Torres' teammate LeMahieu.