Lakers Rumors: Latest on Kawhi Leonard Push, Andre Iguodala, Danny Green, More

The Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes continue, and the Los Angeles Lakers believe they hold the winning numbers. At this point, the race for the Klaw seems to have whittled down to just three teams: the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors.

While we break down the latest back-and-forth surrounding Kawhi's courtship, we also keep an eye on what his acquisition would mean for the rest of the Lakers roster. As reported by Brian Windhorst, signing Leonard would mean filling out the rest of L.A.'s locker room with 10 minimum-contract players—an NBA record.

Three of the players most recently being discussed for depth: Andre Iguodala, TJ McConnell and Danny Green.

The Kawhi Leonard Sweepstakes

Most recently, Marc Stein reported that, given the recruiting efforts of LeBron James and Magic Johnson, the Lakers believe they are Kawhi's preferred destination. The fit makes sense, as Leonard would return home to Southern California and, by joining James and Anthony Davis, be able to contend for another championship.

On the other hand, Cris Carter reported that, despite the Lakers' optimism, Kawhi is undecided and no team is in the lead. A potential reason for that indecisiveness? The Lakers front office, L.A.'s media and the drama they produce in tandem.

As also reported by Stein, in respect for Leonard's wishes, both L.A. teams have been insistent on remaining silent about their negotiations with the All-Star forward. Unfortunately, practically the entire conversation between Leonard, his uncle and Magic Johnson already seems to have been leaked.

L.A. Times reporter Broderick Turner appeared on Spectrum Sportsnet (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll) and detailed everything from the Lakers' longstanding interest in Leonard's talents to Uncle Dennis' questions about the Lakers' front office dysfunction. In response to the dysfunction probes, Magic's alleged response was simple: "We had some issues, but we're past that. I'm past that. We're still a family."

If Kawhi values a tight-lipped organization, then a leaked phone call might not be ideal for the Lakers. Still, the race isn't over and, according to beloved former NBA bruiser Kendrick Perkins' comments on Twitter, the Lakers are leading: "... it's looking very strong that Kawhi will be in Purple and Gold!!!"

The Other Guys

It's hard to get average players on minimum contracts, let alone above-average players, but the Lakers already have their eyes set on a few productive rotation guys. While the market remains unclear as the bigger free-agent chips continue to fall, interesting names have been linked as blips on L.A.'s radar.

As reported by Darren Wolfson, the Lakers are among the teams considering unrestricted free agent McConnell—who averaged a steady 6.4 points and 3.4 assists in 19.3 minutes per game for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. While, as a 33.5 percent career three-point shooter, McConnell is not the ideal complement to LeBron, he is still a solid locker room and on-court presence who should be available for the minimum.

Iguodala, however, would not just be a solid presence—he would be incredible value. As reported by Stephen A. Smith (h/t NBCSports' Drew Shiller), Iguodala is aiming to secure a buyout from his $17.2 million contract so that he can leave the Memphis Grizzlies and join the Lakers. The notorious LeBron-stopper may be 35 years old, but he is a former All-Star and Finals MVP who can still help any locker room and team, particularly in the playoffs.

Green is the last, and most nebulous, name being linked to Hollywood. Lakers beat writer Tania Ganguli reported that the Lakers are in contact with Green's camp, but the substance of said contact is unclear. Green is an unrestricted free agent who earned $10 million last season while averaging 10.3 points and shooting a blistering 45.5 percent from three en route to a second NBA championship.

Green is definitely worth more money than he can make in Purple and Gold, but the veteran is 32 years old and may be willing to take a discount to spend a ninth consecutive year alongside Leonard. A tremendous three-point shooter, defender and former LeBron-stopper—he would be a perfect complement in L.A.