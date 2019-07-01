Kendrick Perkins: Kawhi Leonard Meeting with Clippers; Lakers Have 'Upper Hand'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers might be edging toward the front of the pack in the race to sign Kawhi Leonard.

Former NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins tweeted Monday that Leonard will meet with representatives from the Los Angeles Clippers but that the Lakers "hold the upper hand."

A number of the best players in the 2019 free-agent class have already agreed to terms on new contracts, with Leonard the most notable holdout.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Leonard did not hold any official meetings with possible suitors Sunday and "will look to ramp up the process over the next couple of days." ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had a similar assessment, reporting Monday on Get Up! that Leonard's announcement "could go even late into the week."



The Toronto Raptors were always effectively all-in with Leonard.

If the reigning NBA champions can retain the three-time All-Star, a return trip to the Finals could be in store. Losing Leonard, however, would necessitate a serious recalibration. The rest of Toronto's roster is good enough to contend for the playoffs but falls well short of the talent necessary to repeat.

The Lakers and Clippers are basically Kawhi or bust because any alternatives they might have had are gone. That's especially a problem for the Lakers, who have watched a number of talented role players find new homes or return to their old teams.

The Clippers have a strong supporting cast but need a marquee star to become a championship threat. The Lakers have the exact opposite problem in that they have Anthony Davis, LeBron James and little else. Davis will officially join the team when his trade from the Pelicans goes through Saturday per Wojnarowski.

Whatever Leonard does, it will shift the NBA's power dynamic.