Woj: Kawhi Leonard's Free-Agent Decision Could Go 'Late into the Week'

While many of the top names in the 2019 NBA free-agent class have already sorted out their futures, Kawhi Leonard is apparently in no rush to make a decision.

During an appearance Monday on Get Up!, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an announcement about Leonard could still be days away: "I'm told he is going to continue to take his time and this could stretch into this week. I think the teams who are involved are expecting that this could go even late into the week."

