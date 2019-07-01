Woj: Kawhi Leonard's Free-Agent Decision Could Go 'Late into the Week'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard looks on prior to the first half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. 76ers won 112-101. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

While many of the top names in the 2019 NBA free-agent class have already sorted out their futures, Kawhi Leonard is apparently in no rush to make a decision.

During an appearance Monday on Get Up!, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an announcement about Leonard could still be days away: "I'm told he is going to continue to take his time and this could stretch into this week. I think the teams who are involved are expecting that this could go even late into the week."

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

