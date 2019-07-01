Jordan Bell, Timberwolves Agree to Contract After PF's 2 Seasons with Warriors

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Free agent Jordan Bell is headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 24-year-old's agents informed Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on Monday.

Bell's contract with the Timberwolves is for one year and $1.6 million, according to The Athletic's Mike Scotto.

"I'm told Jordan Bell fielded interest from Houston, Oklahoma City and Utah," Mark Medina of Mercury News added. "But Bell narrowed in on Minnesota because he could have the biggest role there."

The Oregon product was selected by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2017 draft. Since then, he has averaged 3.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 125 appearances (16 starts) on a stacked roster.

The Warriors extended Bell a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported Friday, but needed to unload him to make room financially for D'Angelo Russell.

Russell, who spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and earned his first All-Star nod last season, is expected to sign a four-year, $117 million maximum contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Part of Golden State finalizing a sign-and-trade to acquire Russell meant moving "both players and cash" to Minnesota.

The Warriors will move Shabazz Napier, Treveon Graham and cash to the Timberwolves after acquiring them from the Nets as part of the sign-and-trade, Wojnarowski added.

The Warriors also traded Andre Iguodala as well as a protected 2024 first-round draft pick to the Memphis Grizzlies to make space for Russell.

As for Bell, while he won a championship with the Warriors, he only averaged 12.8 minutes per game across two seasons. At 6'9" and 224 pounds, he was utilized as a center in Golden State's small lineup. In Minnesota, however, Bell can play a more prominent role at power forward.

The Timberwolves already have two-time All-Star 7-footer Karl-Anthony Towns at center, but Bell has an opportunity to earn a starting role at power forward after Taj Gibson signed with the New York Knicks and Dario Saric was traded to the Phoenix Suns, per Wojnarowski.