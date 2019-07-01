Report: Shabazz Napier, Treveon Graham to T-Wolves in D'Angelo Russell Trade

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

Brooklyn Nets guard Shabazz Napier (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in New York. The Nets defeated the Spurs 101-85. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are receiving Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham immediately following the sign-and-trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors that will see D'Angelo Russell move to the Bay Area.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors are also sending cash to Minnesota in the move.

Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Golden State was acquiring Russell and signing him to a four-year, $117 million contract.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

