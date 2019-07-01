Knicks Rumors: Wayne Ellington, NY Agree to 2-Year, $16M Contract

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The New York Knicks missed out on big free agents like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but they remain aggressive in free agency.

The team has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with shooting guard Wayne Ellington worth $16 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

"This isn't the free agency that New York fans imagined, but Knicks gathering group of serious-minded, professional players: Ellington, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson and Julius Randle. No stars, but Randle's young and talented. It's a hard-playing, competitive group for David Fizdale," added Wojnarowski.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports first reported the team's plans to "make a hard run" at the veteran.

Ellington split time last season with the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons, averaging 10.3 points per game across 53 appearances.

New York has made several notable moves since the start of free agency, reportedly agreeing to deals with Julius Randle, Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis and Reggie Bullock, via NBA.com.

While each player could help the team improve upon its league-worst 17-65 record from last season, it's not quite the splash fans were expecting.

"While we understand that some Knicks fans could be disappointed with tonight's news," owner Jim Dolan said in a statement, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN, "we continue to be upbeat and confident in our plans to rebuild the Knicks to compete for championships in our future, through both the draft and targeted free agents."

Stefon Bondy of the New York Daily News noted the short-term deals, including Ellington's, keep the cap flexibility to potentially target Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021.

The 31-year-old Ellington is a 37.9 percent three-point shooter over his career. He also hasn't slowed down much while averaging 12 points per game with Detroit last season, which would be a career high over a full year.

His skill and experience could be valuable on a team that will feature a lot of uncertainty.

Ellington, Bullock and rookie RJ Barrett will likely rotate among the wing spots for the Knicks in 2019-20.