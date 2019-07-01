NBA Free-Agency Rumors Tracker: Analysis, Predictions for Players on the Move

NBA Free-Agency Rumors Tracker: Analysis, Predictions for Players on the MoveJuly 1, 2019
So to recap last night...
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan are Brooklyn Nets. Kemba Walker is joining the Boston Celtics, while Al Horford is leaving Beantown for the Philadelphia 76ers. Speaking of the Sixers, they just gave Tobias Harris a five-year, $180 million deal and are in the process of trading Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat.
(Pauses to collect breath.)
Kristaps Porzingis, Khris Middleton, Klay Thompson, Harrison Barnes and Nikola Vucevic are all returning to their respective teams on megadeals; Malcolm Brogdon is joining the Indiana Pacers; and the Hornets are replacing Walker with...Terry Rozier.
We can't forget about the New York Knicks and their two max cap slots, money they've since given to Kevin Durant Julius Randle, Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis and Reggie Bullock.
In total, over $3 billion in contracts were agreed to already, and you can find analysis and a recap of every Day 1 signing here.
As the official new league year begins Monday, follow along here for free-agent rumors and signings.
Isaiah Thomas to the Wizards?
Even after adding Ish Smith on a two-year, $12 million deal, the Wizards are looking for point guard help while John Wall recovers from an Achilles injury.
David Aldridge of The Athletic notes that Washington is talking with Thomas and "hoping there's a fit there." As Aldridge also notes:
Wizards obviously know what a healthy Isaiah Thomas can do. The plan would not be to play him big minutes, of course, but pair his PG playing time with Smith (and, occasionally, undrafted FA Justin Robinson, when Robinson isn’t with Washington’s League team).
The 30-year-old point guard played in just 12 games for the Denver Nuggets while recovering from hip surgery. Even when healthy, he fell out of the team's rotation as Denver prioritized their younger guards. In 15.1 minutes per game off the bench he averaged 8.1 points and 1.9 assists while shooting 34.3 percent overall and 27.9 percent from three.
If healthy, Thomas represents a low-cost scoring option for the Wizards.
Veteran Point Guards on the Move
Point guards Corey Joseph, Ish Smith and Tomas Satoransky have all found new homes.
Joseph will be leaving the Indiana Pacers to join the Sacramento Kings on a three-year, $37 million deal, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Joseph, 27, is coming off a season where he averaged 6.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.2 minutes as a backup behind Darren Collison.
He should have a similar role in Sacramento, as De'Aaron Fox is locked in as the franchise point guard. The Kings, even after signing Harrison Barnes to a four-year, $85 million deal, had some cash to spend and invested wisely in a veteran backup for Fox.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that Smith is joining the Washington Wizards on a two-year, $12 million deal. The 30-year-old point guard spent the past three seasons as a reserve behind Reggie Jackson with the Detroit Pistons, and averaged 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 22.3 minutes last season while shooting 41.9 percent overall.
With John Wall possibly missing all of next season with an Achilles injury, Smith could compete for a starting job in Washington's backcourt next to All-Star Bradley Beal.
With the signing of Smith, the Wizards have agreed to a sign-and-trade of Satoransky to the Chicago Bulls, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 27-year-old restricted free agent will be receiving a three-year deal, $30 million deal from the Bulls, with the chance to compete with Kris Dunn and rookie Coby White for the starting job.
In 80 games for the Wizards last season (54 starts), Satoransky averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.2 minutes while shooting 39.5 percent from three.