NBA Free-Agency Rumors Tracker: Analysis, Predictions for Players on the Move

0 of 2

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

So to recap last night...

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan are Brooklyn Nets. Kemba Walker is joining the Boston Celtics, while Al Horford is leaving Beantown for the Philadelphia 76ers. Speaking of the Sixers, they just gave Tobias Harris a five-year, $180 million deal and are in the process of trading Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat.

(Pauses to collect breath.)

Kristaps Porzingis, Khris Middleton, Klay Thompson, Harrison Barnes and Nikola Vucevic are all returning to their respective teams on megadeals; Malcolm Brogdon is joining the Indiana Pacers; and the Hornets are replacing Walker with...Terry Rozier.

We can't forget about the New York Knicks and their two max cap slots, money they've since given to Kevin Durant Julius Randle, Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis and Reggie Bullock.

In total, over $3 billion in contracts were agreed to already, and you can find analysis and a recap of every Day 1 signing here.

As the official new league year begins Monday, follow along here for free-agent rumors and signings.