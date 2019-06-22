Willie Cauley-Stein Wants to Leave Kings in Free Agency, According to His Agent

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Willie Cauley-Stein is ready to move on.

"I really think Willie needs a fresh start," the Sacramento Kings center's agent, Roger Montgomery, told the Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson on Saturday night. "Based on how things have gone for him there in Sacramento, I just think it's time for Willie to move on and we'd really like him to move on."

According to Anderson, the Kings have the option to make a qualifying offer to Cauley-Stein, which would make him a restricted free agent. As his contract stands now, per Spotrac, the 25-year-old is set to make a $6,265,631 base salary next season that would necessitate a $14 million cap hit for the Kings.

Sacramento released a statement to the Sacramento Bee in response to Montgomery's comments: "Willie is a great player who has shown he can fit our style of play. Beyond that, we can't comment further."

