Willie Cauley-Stein Wants to Leave Kings in Free Agency, According to His Agent

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 23, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 7: Willie Cauley-Stein #00 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 7, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Willie Cauley-Stein is ready to move on.

"I really think Willie needs a fresh start," the Sacramento Kings center's agent, Roger Montgomery, told the Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson on Saturday night. "Based on how things have gone for him there in Sacramento, I just think it's time for Willie to move on and we'd really like him to move on."

According to Anderson, the Kings have the option to make a qualifying offer to Cauley-Stein, which would make him a restricted free agent. As his contract stands now, per Spotrac, the 25-year-old is set to make a $6,265,631 base salary next season that would necessitate a $14 million cap hit for the Kings.

Sacramento released a statement to the Sacramento Bee in response to Montgomery's comments: "Willie is a great player who has shown he can fit our style of play. Beyond that, we can't comment further."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

