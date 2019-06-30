Report: Ex-Nets SF DeMarre Carroll, Spurs Agree to 2-Year, $13M Contract

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs have added depth to their backcourt after agreeing to terms with DeMarre Carroll on Sunday.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Carroll's deal with the Spurs is for two years and $13 million.

Carroll will give head coach Gregg Popovich some flexibility with his lineup. The 32-year-old can play both forward positions, though he's primarily been a power forward in the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Spurs have LaMarcus Aldridge as their starter at the 4 and Davis Bertans continues to come into his own, especially as a shooter with a 42.9 percent success rate from three-point range last season.

Brooklyn used Carroll primarily off the bench in 2018-19. He had one of his worst shooting seasons in the process, connecting on just 34.2 percent of his attempts behind the arc. It was his second-lowest total since 2012-13.

At his best, Carroll will offer the Spurs a solid three-point shooter who can also defend on the perimeter. He's a solid low-cost option for a San Antonio team that didn't have much financial flexibility to work with this summer.