Celtics Rumors: Al Horford Doesn't Plan to Re-Sign Despite Boston's Roster Moves

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 30, 2019

Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics tries to get off a shot against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on May 08, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Free-agent center Al Horford's future destination is currently unknown, but Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports that the big man has moved on from the Boston Celtics after three seasons.

"Source close to Horford says that even after all the Celtics' cap gymnastics, he will not be winding up back in Boston," Bulpett tweeted.

That news came soon after Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reported that the C's were "progressing towards a series of sign-and-trade deals to enable them to re-sign Al Horford, while also maintaining the full [mid-level exception]," per his sources.

Horford, 33, averaged 13.6 points on 53.5 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season for the 49-33 C's, who lost in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2019 playoffs.

There is no shortage of interest for the big man.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Philadelphia 76ers have "very real interest" in acquiring Horford while also noting the "moving parts" regarding the eventual destinations of their own free agents in guard/forward Jimmy Butler and forward Tobias Harris.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported that there's interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks as well.

Horford may be on the back end of his career after 12 NBA seasons, but he was one of the best big men in the game last year. Per ESPN.com, the ex-Florida Gator finished fifth in real plus-minus among 63 qualified centers.

As for the Celtics, their frontcourt will take a dramatically different shape next year. Aron Baynes has been traded away, and Marcus Morris and Daniel Theis are free agents. The C's drafted Tennessee power forward Grant Williams 22nd overall, and 2018 first-round pick Robert Williams figures to see more playing time.

