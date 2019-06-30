Clippers UFA Garrett Temple Reportedly Will Sign 2-Year, $10M Nets Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 30, 2019

Los Angeles Clippers guard Garrett Temple attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 30, 2019. The Clippers won 132-108. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Free-agent guard Garrett Temple is reportedly going off the market as an agreement with the Brooklyn Nets is reportedly in place. 

Per The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, Temple will sign a two-year deal worth $10 million when the free-agent moratorium period ends July 6. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan will be joining Temple in Brooklyn. 

The Nets' roster overhaul comes in the wake of a resurgent 2018-19 season for the franchise. Their 42 wins were a 14-game improvement from 2017-18, and they made their first playoff appearance since 2014-15. 

Temple will become a key role player for the Nets with his ability to shoot and defensive aptitude. The 33-year-old averaged 7.8 points per game for the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers last season. He shot 38.3% from three-point range from 2016-18. 

The Nets needed to find a new shooting guard after agreeing to trade Allen Crabbe to the Atlanta Hawks. Temple is a low-cost investment with a diverse skill set for a franchise that suddenly finds itself with realistic championship aspirations. 

