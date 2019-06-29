Kevin Durant Rumors: Steph Curry to Visit Ex-Warriors Star Ahead of FA Decision

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Stephen Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors react as they leave the game late in the fourth quarter with a lead in a 129-110 win over the LA Clippers during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Harry How/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be a part of the team's contingent during its formal free-agency meeting with Kevin Durant, according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II.

Thompson noted Klay Thompson is a free agent himself and thus wouldn't be on hand for the meeting, while Draymond Green already met with Durant following the NBA Finals.

Thompson explained why Curry's presence could be significant in the Durant sweepstakes:

"Curry making a surprise visit to Durant seems to be a major gesture to show that he still wants Durant. Of course, Curry could be just stopping by to visit his friend and not necessarily pitching Durant, who has said he doesn't want to be recruited. But the timing of his visit certainly seems to point to Curry putting his bid in to keep Durant."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported June 26 that Durant was opting out of his contract, setting off one of the summer's biggest bidding wars. 

Even though the 10-time All-Star is likely to miss most or possibly all of the 2019-20 season with a ruptured Achilles, the injury has done nothing to dampen his value on the open market.

When free agency officially opens Sunday, Durant has the Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks on his short list, per Wojnarowski: "There is expected to be some combination of face-to-face meetings and communications by other means with Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, front-office sources told ESPN."

According to Wojnarowski and colleague Ramona Shelburne, Durant has also discussed with Kawhi Leonard potentially signing with the same team, with the Clippers and Knicks the likeliest landing spots in that scenario.

The New York Times' Marc Stein tweeted Saturday that "all indications to date suggest" Golden State will table a five-year, $221 million max contract offer. However, the Clippers "are lobbying Durant and Kawhi to team up on their side of Staples Center," per Stein.

