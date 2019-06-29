Derrick Rose Rumors: Pistons Hoping to Sign Veteran PG to 2-Year Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 09: Derrick Rose #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket against the Washington Wizards during the game on March 9, 2019 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are "emerging as the favorite" to sign 2010-11 NBA MVP Derrick Rose, according The Athletic's Frank Isola.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added Rose will meet with Detroit Sunday in hopes of agreeing to a two-year contract.

Rose spent the past year-plus with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After being limited to 25 games and making little impact between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Timberwolves in 2017-18, Rose enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2018-19. 

The 30-year-old averaged 18.0 points on 48.2 percent shooting, posting a personal best of 37.0 percent from three-point range. His true shooting percentage of 55.7 percent was higher than that of his 2010-11 MVP season (55.0 percent). 

His resurgence was highlighted by a career-high 50-point performance on Oct. 31.

And while Rose proved he still has something left in the tank this past season, he once again was plagued by injuries. He was limited to just 51 games as he suffered both ankle and elbow injuries.

He has averaged just 43.7 appearances over his last seven seasons.

Rose was given an opportunity with the Timberwolves in part because of the fact his former Chicago Bulls coach, Tom Thibodeau, was on the sidelines in Minnesota at the time. However, Thibodeau was fired in January, perhaps leading the three-time All-Star to look elsewhere.

Detroit is coming off a season in which it went 41-41, which was good enough to end a two-year playoff drought. Veteran point guard Reggie Jackson is set to play out the final year of his five-year, $80 million contract next season.

