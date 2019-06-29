Report: Klay Thompson, Warriors 'Plan To' Agree to Max Contract When FA Starts

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors and shooting guard Klay Thompson are planning to complete an agreement on a five-year, $190 million max contract when free agency opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Saturday that the Warriors are sending a "front-office contingent" to Los Angeles to finalize the deal with Thompson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

