Dwyane Wade Would Only Unretire for Heat, Not Lakers; Jokingly Recruits Butler

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade shot down the notion he would consider a reunion with LeBron James and join the Los Angeles Lakers.

The future Hall of Famer responded to a tweet by saying he'd only come out of retirement to play for the Miami Heat. He then playfully recruited Jimmy Butler to South Beach:

Wade, 37, was never directly connected to the Lakers, though the team did have interest in him two years ago before he wound up with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Los Angeles also needs to fill out its roster after agreeing to trade six players to the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.

As for Wade's comment about Butler, ESPN.com's Zach Lowe reported the four-time All-Star could have interest in Miami as part of a sign-and-trade. Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press added Butler is "very interested" in Miami and wants to talk with the organization when free agency starts Sunday.

Wade seemed to put a bow on his NBA and Heat career with a retirement tour last season, and he went out in style with a triple-double in his final game. Now, the Heat's all-time scoring leader could have a strong second career as a free-agent recruiter if he's able to get Butler to Miami.