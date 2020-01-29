Report: Pablo Sandoval, Giants Agree to $2M Minor League Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 29, 2020

San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval against the Chicago Cubs during a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, July 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Veteran Pablo Sandoval agreed to a $2 million minor league contract to return to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman noted the deal includes $750,000 in incentives.

Sandoval began his career in San Francisco in 2008 and remained a Giant until signing as a free agent with Boston in Nov. 2014. The three-time World Series champion landed back in the Bay on a minor league contract when the Red Sox released him. 

Sandoval had a solid bounceback season in 2019, as he hit .268/.313/.507 with 14 home runs, 23 doubles and 41 RBI. Also of note, he threw a scoreless inning on the mound during a May 6 contest against the Cincinnati Reds.

Unfortunately for Sandoval, his season was cut short due to injury. He appeared in just one game after Aug. 9, ultimately undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery on Sept. 4.

While the injury threatened to put an end to his career, the 33-year-old made it clear he intended to continue playing.

"This is not the end of my career," Sandoval said in August, per Kerry Crowley of the Mercury News. "I'm going to come back stronger."

Sandoval also noted that he wanted to return to the Giants in 2020—and it appears as though the two sides were able to get a deal done to make it happen.

