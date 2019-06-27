Lakers Rumors: Danny Green, Terrence Ross, Seth Curry Among Free-Agency Targets

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to keep making a lot of noise when teams are allowed to start negotiating with free agents Sunday.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks, the Lakers will pursue role players like Danny Green, Terrence Ross and Seth Curry if they choose to use their available resources while filling out their roster.

The Lakers created $32 million in cap space after agreeing to send Moe Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards to make the trade for Anthony Davis, who agreed to waive his $4 million trade kicker, a three-team deal with the New Orleans Pelicans when it becomes official on July 6, according to Wojnarowski.

The Lakers are expected to look at players seeking a max contract in addition to potentially splitting up their available cap space.

Per Fred Roggin of NBC Los Angeles, Los Angeles has set a meeting with D'Angelo Russell. The 23-year-old can become an unrestricted free agent if the Brooklyn Nets decide to renounce his rights, although that could depend on whether they sign another point guard like Kyrie Irving.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes added the Lakers are among the teams who have been granted a meeting with Kawhi Leonard.

Based on the pending trade with the Wizards and Pelicans, the Lakers' roster consists of Davis, LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma.

General manager Rob Pelinka has put himself in a great position to choose what he believes to be the best way to build a roster, whether it's adding another max player and filling in the rest of the group with low-cost role players or going into the second-tier market for high-level role players like Green, Curry and Ross.



After missing the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, the Lakers are swinging for the fences right now. They have the potential to do even more in free agency.