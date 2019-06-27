Barcelona VP Jordi Cardoner Says Neymar Wants Blaugrana Transfer, Deal Unlikely

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner has said Neymar is keen to return to the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar moved to the Ligue 1 giants for a world-record fee £200 million in the summer of 2017 in a move that surprised many. While the Brazilian has enjoyed success at the Parc des Princes, since his transfer speculation about a possible move away from Paris has been constant.

Rumours have intensified about a deal that would see Neymar join Barcelona for a second time. Cardoner has said the player wants the move to happen, although added he was unaware of any offer for the forward and didn't expect the La Liga champions to push for a deal, per Chris Burton of Goal:

"It is not the time to talk about arrivals. We are in a process of departures; it is a period that expires on the 30th of this month.

"The correct thing is to say that Neymar wants to return to Barcelona, but I do not agree that Barcelona worry about signing Neymar; this is not on the table. There are many things about his departure that I did not like, many things.

"There are claims that we have signed Neymar. We have not signed anyone. We have not kept in touch with him. He and many more want to play for Barcelona."

Cardoner added that he's "not surprised" the 27-year-old is keen on a second stint at the Camp Nou, citing the likes of Gerard Pique and Cesc Fabregas who have returned after transfers earlier in their careers.

Per Sid Lowe of the Guardian, recent reports from Spain suggest Barcelona are willing to part company with France international Ousmane Dembele to make space for Neymar:

It was also reported by Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph this week that the Blaugrana will complete the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid on July 1:

Given Neymar has performed well for PSG and has three years remaining on the deal he initially signed in 2017, any successful purchase of the player would be a costly one.

While a lot of Barcelona supporters will share Cardoner's dissatisfaction with the way Neymar left the club two years ago, the former Santos man remains a world-class footballer. He also enjoyed four tremendous years in Catalonia, winning the UEFA Champions League, La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey three times.

WhoScored.com noted just how well Neymar was able to combine with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez previously:

If Barcelona were able to sign both Neymar and Griezmann, it would be a considerable coup and give them unrivalled quality in the final third.

However, based on Cardoner's comments, there's hesitancy about re-signing the Brazil international. With that in mind, not to mention the amount it would cost Barcelona to broker a transfer, Griezmann appears to be the more likely of the two acquisitions.