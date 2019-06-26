Report: Wizards' Sam Dekker, Chasson Randle to Become Unrestricted Free Agents

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards did not extend qualifying offers to Chasson Randle or Sam Dekker, according to The Athletic's Ben Standig and NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes.

Both will now be free to negotiate and enter into agreements with other teams starting Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Washington announced earlier Wednesday that first-round draft pick Rui Hachimura will wear No. 8, the number Dekker donned last season.

Last season was Dekker's only one in Washington after the Cleveland Cavaliers dealt the 25-year-old forward as part of a three-team trade in December. After becoming a Wizard, Dekker averaged 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 38 games.

Dekker was drafted in the first round by Houston in 2015 and played for the Clippers before landing in Cleveland.

Randle also only spent last season in Washington after not playing at all in 2017-18. In 49 games, the 26-year-old point guard averaged 5.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.1 rebounds.

The Wizards letting Randle go makes sense after they agreed to sign undrafted rookie point guard Justin Robinson to a multiyear contract last week, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported.

In addition, Hughes reported Wednesday that the team did extend a qualifying offer to Bobby Portis to make him a restricted free agent. However, The Athletic's Tony Jones relayed Tuesday that Portis is looking for up to $16 million as a free agent, and the Wizards aren't expected to match a "huge offer sheet."

Turnover on the Wizards roster is to be expected following a disappointing 32-50 record in the 2018-19 campaign.