Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton Won't Hit IL with Knee Injury; Could Miss London

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton won't head to the injured list after he left Tuesday's 4-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays with a knee injury.

According to Mike Axisa of CBSSports.com, the setback has been diagnosed as a right knee contusion, and it could cause the slugger to miss New York's two-game series against the Boston Red Sox in London on Saturday and Sunday.

Stanton returned from the IL last week after he missed more than two-and-a-half months with biceps and shoulder strains.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone seemed optimistic about Stanton's status Wednesday:

"Tests were good. He came in today—there's no swelling in there—sore and stiff. He is going through treatment now. So nothing as far as any moves or anything like that. We're just kind of seeing how the next couple hours unfold, and even the next couple days, but no move or anything. ...

"I think the fact that there's no swelling in there is a good sign. But again, he came in stiff today, so he's working through treatment and seeing how he responds to that. Hopefully we'll be able to get some good information in the next couple hours, but certainly in the next couple days. Once we get through today, obviously those couple days factor into things as well."

Multiple factors will allow the Yanks to be cautious with Stanton without having to place him on the IL. Since New York is facing Boston in London, the Yankees have off days Thursday, Friday and Monday.

Also, given the added travel they have to endure, the Yankees and Red Sox will be allowed to carry 26 players on the their roster for the London series, which means New York could call up an extra outfielder while keeping Stanton active.

The 29-year-old has appeared in just nine games this season, but he has been productive when healthy with a .290 batting average, one home run and seven RBI.

New York acquired Stanton from the Miami Marlins after he hit .281 with 59 homers and 132 RBI in 2017 en route to being named National League MVP. In his first season with the Yanks, Stanton hit .266 with 38 home runs and 100 RBI.

Thanks to the recent return of Aaron Judge from an oblique strain, the Yankees have plenty of depth to make up for the short-term loss of Stanton. Judge, Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner will start in the outfield, with Clint Frazier potentially getting recalled to be the 26th man over the weekend.