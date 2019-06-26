Warriors Rumors: Latest Buzz on Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant Free-Agent Contracts

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors were already going to look different during the 2019-20 season because of injuries, but there is a chance free agency could throw another wrench in their plans.

Recent reports have linked injured stars Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant with moves away from Golden State.

There was always a strong chance Durant would leave the Warriors with New York and others calling, but a departure for Thompson would be seen as a shock given his history with the franchise.

Latest Warriors Buzz

Klay Thompson

The expectation over Thompson's free agency is for the Warriors to offer him a five-year max deal, but there is a small possibility something else comes up for the 29-year-old guard.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on an ESPN free-agent special, the Los Angeles Clippers could sit down with him if a max offer does not come from the Warriors (h/t RealGM).

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

"The one team that I think, that my information is, that he would be very open to going down to sit down with are the Clippers," Wojnarowski said.

A move away from the Warriors by Thompson would be stunning given what has already been said about his future.

Two weeks ago, Thompson's father, Mychal, told Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle there is no question his son would stay with Golden State.

Staying with the Warriors appears to make the most sense for Thompson because he would receive the most amount of money possible and be able to rehab his torn ACL with a familiar training staff.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, they would be without the 29-year-old for the 2019-20 season if he re-signs with them.

Without Thompson, the Warriors will be at a disadvantage in their quest to regain the NBA title since a handful of teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, are loading up their rosters with an eye on top spot in the Western Conference.

Kevin Durant

According to Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher, speculation from inside and outside the Warriors has suggested Durant will leave for the New York Knicks.

Even before his Achilles injury, the 30-year-old was not a lock to stay with the Warriors because of the heavy interest in his services from around the league.

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Even though he likely will not play during the 2019-20 season, Durant still has plenty of suitors lining up for his signature, including New York.

One has to think the Warriors were prepared to lose Durant, even if he was healthy, since the allure of playing for a team like the Knicks was always lingering as a possibility.

In the rare case Durant returns, the Warriors would be forced to play the waiting game on him and Thompson because of their extended injury layoffs.

The good news for the Warriors is they will likely not have to go up against Durant until the NBA Finals in the future.

In addition to New York being interested in Durant, Brooklyn could also be involved, as Bucher reported Durant and Kyrie Irving have met twice in recent weeks to discuss playing together.

Depending on how the next two seasons play out, there is a chance the Warriors could encounter Durant and his team in the NBA Finals, but that is too far ahead to project at the moment.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.