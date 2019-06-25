Yankees News: NY Breaks MLB Record for Consecutive Games with Home Run

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees only needed six pitches to set the MLB record for consecutive games with a home run as second baseman DJ LeMahieu's leadoff shot helped the Bronx Bombers set the mark at 28:

LeMahieu, who kept the streak going on Sunday against the Houston Astros with a three-run homer, took a hanging breaking ball from Toronto Blue Jays southpaw Clayton Richard deep to give his team an early 1-0 lead.

Aaron Judge then provided the exclamation point with a solo home run of his own to double the Yankees' advantage:

And Gleyber Torres followed with a classic Yankee Stadium home run over the short right-field porch.

New York now has 131 home runs on the year, good enough for fourth in MLB.