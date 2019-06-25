Yankees News: NY Breaks MLB Record for Consecutive Games with Home Run

Yankees News: NY Breaks MLB Record for Consecutive Games with Home RunJune 25, 2019
The New York Yankees only needed six pitches to set the MLB record for consecutive games with a home run as second baseman DJ LeMahieu's leadoff shot helped the Bronx Bombers set the mark at 28:
LeMahieu, who kept the streak going on Sunday against the Houston Astros with a three-run homer, took a hanging breaking ball from Toronto Blue Jays southpaw Clayton Richard deep to give his team an early 1-0 lead.
Aaron Judge then provided the exclamation point with a solo home run of his own to double the Yankees' advantage:
YES Network @YESNetwork
Court is in session! Aaron Judge hits his first home run since returning from the injured list, and the Yankees go back-to-back.
And Gleyber Torres followed with a classic Yankee Stadium home run over the short right-field porch.
YES Network @YESNetwork
Gleyber Torres joins in on the fun! The Yankees have three home runs already, and it's only been two innings!
New York now has 131 home runs on the year, good enough for fourth in MLB.
