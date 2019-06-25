Yankees News: NY Breaks MLB Record for Consecutive Games with Home Run

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 25, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees in action against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 20, 2019 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 10-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees only needed six pitches to set the MLB record for consecutive games with a home run as second baseman DJ LeMahieu's leadoff shot helped the Bronx Bombers set the mark at 28:

LeMahieu, who kept the streak going on Sunday against the Houston Astros with a three-run homer, took a hanging breaking ball from Toronto Blue Jays southpaw Clayton Richard deep to give his team an early 1-0 lead. 

Aaron Judge then provided the exclamation point with a solo home run of his own to double the Yankees' advantage:

And Gleyber Torres followed with a classic Yankee Stadium home run over the short right-field porch.

New York now has 131 home runs on the year, good enough for fourth in MLB.

Related

    Yankees’ No. 4 Prospect Deivi Garcia K’s 9 in Combined No-hitter

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Yankees’ No. 4 Prospect Deivi Garcia K’s 9 in Combined No-hitter

    Elite Sports NY
    via Elite Sports NY

    The Mets Are at Dysfunction DEFCON 1

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The Mets Are at Dysfunction DEFCON 1

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Red Sox-Yankees at London Stadium Will Feature a Unique Field Setup

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Red Sox-Yankees at London Stadium Will Feature a Unique Field Setup

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Cards’ Jordan Hicks Having TJ Surgery

    Will likely be out until 2020 All-Star break

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cards’ Jordan Hicks Having TJ Surgery

    Will likely be out until 2020 All-Star break

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report