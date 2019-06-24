Report: 76ers, Celtics Didn't Trade for Kawhi in 2018 Because of Clippers Link

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

As the Toronto Raptors continue celebrating their NBA championship, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics undoubtedly have some level of regret at not making more robust trade offers last summer.

Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN.com reported each of those teams feared Leonard would bolt for Los Angeles in free agency this summer, leading to them being more conservative in trade negotiations.

The Raptors traded DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 first-round pick to San Antonio (that wound up being Keldon Johnson) for Leonard and Danny Green in a deal that looks like a pilfering in hindsight. Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA title with one of the more legendary playoff runs in league history, scoring the third-most points in a single postseason.

      

