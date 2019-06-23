Look: Kawhi Leonard Recruitment Billboards Pop Up in LA Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 17: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors holds the MVP trophy during the Toronto Raptors Victory Parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 4-2 to win the 2019 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

With NBA free agency one week away, Los Angeles Clippers fans are getting a head start on recruiting Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Andrew Greif, Clippers Nation is using billboards to try to lure Leonard:

Of course, there's no such thing as tampering when it comes to the fans.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Sunday that Leonard will decline his $21.3 million player option for the 2019-20 campaign and will become an unrestricted free agency. Haynes noted, though, that the two-time Finals MVP is "believed to be seriously considering re-signing with the Raptors."

As Leonard attempted to force his way out of San Antonio last offseason, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Southern California native wanted an L.A. homecoming, preferably with the Lakers.

However, Wojnarowski recently reported the three-time All-Star has his eyes on the Clippers:

The 27-year-old forward has not given any indication as to what his plans are, only saying that he is "going to take the right time" to make a decision as he soaks in the Raptors' first-ever NBA championship.

Free agency will get underway on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

