Fan Struck by Cody Bellinger Foul Ball at Dodgers Game, Hospitalized for Tests

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2019

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left, talks with Cody Bellinger after Bellinger hit a fan with a foul ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A female fan at Sunday's Los Angeles Dodgers game was taken to the hospital after being hit by a foul ball off the bat of Cody Bellinger, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN).

The woman was alert and answering questions when she was treated at the stadium, but she was brought to the hospital for precautionary tests.

The incident happened in the first inning, and Bellinger was visibly upset afterward:

While Dodgers Stadium does have protective netting, the fan was sitting just beyond the netting on the first-base side.

A woman died of an acute intracranial hemorrhage last year after a foul ball hit her at a Dodgers game, while a young girl was hit by a ball at a Houston Astros game this year.

Every team now has netting that reaches the dugouts at least, although a few organizations are preparing to expand the barrier to protect more fans.

