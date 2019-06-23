Fan Struck by Cody Bellinger Foul Ball at Dodgers Game, Hospitalized for Tests

Fan Struck by Cody Bellinger Foul Ball at Dodgers Game, Hospitalized for TestsJune 23, 2019
A female fan at Sunday's Los Angeles Dodgers game was taken to the hospital after being hit by a foul ball off the bat of Cody Bellinger, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN).
The woman was alert and answering questions when she was treated at the stadium, but she was brought to the hospital for precautionary tests.
The incident happened in the first inning, and Bellinger was visibly upset afterward:
Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr
Action on the field stops after a Cody Bellinger foul ball appears to injure a fan sitting just past the visitors dugout. Bellinger immediately put his hand over his head, looked down the line.
Ken Gurnick @kengurnick
Before going to his position, Bellinger came over to check on the fan struck by his liner.
While Dodgers Stadium does have protective netting, the fan was sitting just beyond the netting on the first-base side.
A woman died of an acute intracranial hemorrhage last year after a foul ball hit her at a Dodgers game, while a young girl was hit by a ball at a Houston Astros game this year.
Every team now has netting that reaches the dugouts at least, although a few organizations are preparing to expand the barrier to protect more fans.
