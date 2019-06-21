Al Horford Rumors: Mavs Not Among Teams Preparing 4-Year, $112M Contract Offer

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Al Horford looks destined to leave the Boston Celtics via free agency per recent reports, but the Dallas Mavericks aren't a likely landing spot.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported that "numerous teams and agents" believe a four-year, $112 million deal is waiting for Horford in free agency but that Dallas isn't that team.

On Friday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon provided a different take, quoting a Mavericks source who said "nope" when asked about the Stein report. Per his sources, Dallas may be the team.

Regardless of where Horford lands, it doesn't look like it will be Boston. Per Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, talks between Horford and the C's on a potential three-year deal broke down to the point where Bulpitt wrote that the big man was "expected to sign a four-year free agent contract elsewhere."

Horford, 33, averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in Boston last season, and he certainly has interest on the free-agent market outside his former team.

A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston connected Horford with the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer mentioned the Mavs as favorites in the race but also dropped the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers as possibilities as well.

Horford, a five-time All-Star who registered the fourth-highest player efficiency rating (20.2) of his career last season, would be a welcome addition to any of those teams. All of them are on the rise and have plenty of cap space to burn in free agency, which is set to begin Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

As for the Celtics, they'll have a new look next season sans Horford and Kyrie Irving, who has been strongly connected to the Brooklyn Nets. Of note, Stein said the Nets believe they are "strong frontrunners" to land the six-time All-Star.

The bottom line is that the Atlantic Division landscape may change dramatically this offseason, with all five teams likely being in the middle of the action. Chances are Horford will be heading out, though.