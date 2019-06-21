Yankees Trade Rumors: NY Won't Move Clint Frazier for Madison Bumgarner

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

If the New York Yankees strike a deal for Madison Bumgarner before the July 31 trade deadline, Clint Frazier won't be part of the package going back to the San Francisco Giants.

Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, the Yankees are reluctant to trade a player with multiple years of team control remaining for a free-agent-to-be, like Bumgarner.

The Yankees have been linked to Bumgarner in trade rumors recently, though it's unclear how much interest they actually have in the four-time All-Star.

Per The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly, Giants president Farhan Zaidi was telling interested teams they won't sell Bumgarner "as a yard-sale item that must be cleared off the driveway before moving day."



The Giants' valuation of Bumgarner is also going to be worth keeping an eye on leading into the trade deadline. His past resume suggests one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball. He won MVP of the NLCS and World Series in 2014 after posting a 0.98 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 36.2 innings during those two series.

Right now, though, Bumgarner has been an average starter. The 29-year-old has a 4.28 ERA with 99 hits allowed and 93 strikeouts in 96.2 innings over 16 starts.

The Yankees could certainly dangle Frazier as trade bait. Their outfield is already overcrowded with Aaron Judge returning from the injured list Friday. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner and Cameron Maybin are all worthy of getting at-bats for manager Aaron Boone.

Frazier was demoted to Triple-A when Stanton was activated off the injured list. The 24-year-old was hitting .283/.330/.513 with 11 homers in 53 games in New York before being sent down.