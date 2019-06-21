Jimmy Butler Rumors: Rockets 'Think They Have a Chance' to Sign 76ers Star

The Houston Rockets believe they have a shot at landing Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Jimmy Butler in free agency this summer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon reported Friday on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast.

"I'm hearing these rumblings about Jimmy trying to get back there," Windhorst said (h/t RealGM).

"They're real rumblings," MacMahon noted. "The Rockets think they have a chance."

Butler, who turns 30 years old in September, averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Minnesota Timberwolves and 76ers last season.

He turned it up a notch during a grueling seven-game Eastern Conference second-round series against the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors, posting 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

        

